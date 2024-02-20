China New Growth: Changing Festival Traditions Reflect Vigor, Potential Of Chinese Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) During the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, or the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, China witnessed a surge of people flow and bustling consumption activities across sectors.
While observing traditions, people spent the traditional festival with new trends and fashions, from dining out on the Lunar New Year's EVE to traveling and watching movies on big screen, among others, reflecting the vigor and potential of the Chinese market.
DINING OUT
As an important occasion for family reunions, the family feast on the Lunar New Year's Eve is a crucial part of the Spring Festival celebrations. In recent years, however, instead of preparing meals at home like they used to, more people are opting for the convenience of dining out.
At a restaurant in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, customers are queuing up before dinnertime for a table to enjoy quality time with loved ones.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From World
-
Wind-powered Dutch ship sets sail for greener future7 minutes ago
-
Mongolia sees record snow in 49 years7 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's exports up 8.7 pct in January7 minutes ago
-
Crisis-club Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barca clash17 minutes ago
-
UK court to hear final Assange appeal against extradition to US26 minutes ago
-
Australia says to build biggest navy since World War II26 minutes ago
-
Messi denies political snub was behind Hong Kong no-show27 minutes ago
-
Brazil-Israel row escalates as Lula declared 'persona non grata'27 minutes ago
-
Crisis-club Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barca clash5 hours ago
-
Inzaghi eyeing repeat of Inter's Champions League final run11 hours ago
-
15 Senegal candidates call for vote before president leaves office12 hours ago
-
Doha meeting urges Afghanistan not to become 'hotbed' of terrorist activities: UN chief12 hours ago