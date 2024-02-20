Open Menu

China New Growth: Changing Festival Traditions Reflect Vigor, Potential Of Chinese Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) During the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, or the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, China witnessed a surge of people flow and bustling consumption activities across sectors.

While observing traditions, people spent the traditional festival with new trends and fashions, from dining out on the Lunar New Year's EVE to traveling and watching movies on big screen, among others, reflecting the vigor and potential of the Chinese market.

DINING OUT

As an important occasion for family reunions, the family feast on the Lunar New Year's Eve is a crucial part of the Spring Festival celebrations. In recent years, however, instead of preparing meals at home like they used to, more people are opting for the convenience of dining out.

At a restaurant in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, customers are queuing up before dinnertime for a table to enjoy quality time with loved ones.

