China New Growth: Infrastructure goes vertical and digital

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A large drone ascended from a fishing vessel and soared across the sky, delivering fresh seafood--such as crabs and croakers--caught in the morning in Zhoushan, an archipelago eastern Chinese city, to Shanghai's kitchens across the sea within two hours. This innovative approach is significantly faster than previous methods of sea transport.

The launch of this 100-kilometer drone sea-crossing route last year was made possible by the world's first hundred-kilometer-level 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network, which offers extensive coverage over the sea.

As Chinese startups race to capitalize on the burgeoning low-altitude economy, the swarm of drones they produce are increasingly facing existential questions in the sky: "Who am I? Where do I come from? Where am I going?"

Now, the Chinese government has taken on a new task: developing extensive infrastructure and intelligent networking systems that will unlock the vast economic potential of vertical mobility, with expectations of reaching a scale of 2 trillion Yuan (278 billion U.

S. Dollars) by 2030.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, had established a new department for low-altitude economy development by the end of 2024. The department has pledged to advance infrastructure and intelligent networking system building.