China New Growth: Infrastructure Goes Vertical And Digital
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A large drone ascended from a fishing vessel and soared across the sky, delivering fresh seafood--such as crabs and croakers--caught in the morning in Zhoushan, an archipelago eastern Chinese city, to Shanghai's kitchens across the sea within two hours. This innovative approach is significantly faster than previous methods of sea transport.
The launch of this 100-kilometer drone sea-crossing route last year was made possible by the world's first hundred-kilometer-level 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network, which offers extensive coverage over the sea.
As Chinese startups race to capitalize on the burgeoning low-altitude economy, the swarm of drones they produce are increasingly facing existential questions in the sky: "Who am I? Where do I come from? Where am I going?"
Now, the Chinese government has taken on a new task: developing extensive infrastructure and intelligent networking systems that will unlock the vast economic potential of vertical mobility, with expectations of reaching a scale of 2 trillion Yuan (278 billion U.
S. Dollars) by 2030.
The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, had established a new department for low-altitude economy development by the end of 2024. The department has pledged to advance infrastructure and intelligent networking system building.
Recent Stories
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
More Stories From World
-
New plant species found in south China5 minutes ago
-
All-out rescue efforts underway following Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake5 minutes ago
-
China New Growth: Infrastructure goes vertical and digital5 minutes ago
-
53 dead in powerful earthquake in China's Tibet region15 minutes ago
-
S. Koreans adopt Trump's 'Stop the Steal' slogan for impeached Yoon15 minutes ago
-
China launches 1st satellite of 202525 minutes ago
-
Major incidents declared in two regions amid 190 flood warnings in UK25 minutes ago
-
Seventh Saudi relief plane departs for Syria35 minutes ago
-
KACST successfully localizes, develops energy-efficient blue LED technology35 minutes ago
-
Pace of German emissions cuts slows in 2024: study35 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides healthcare services to Syrian Refugees, host community in Arsal35 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season to host ‘Royal Rumble’ wrestling event next year45 minutes ago