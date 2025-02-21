China, New Zealand Conduct 2nd Joint Dive Expedition After Reaching Deepest Waters
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Scientists from China and New Zealand are conducting the second collaborative dive expedition, supported by the Global Trench Exploration and Diving program.
Launched at the beginning of this year, the three-month scientific voyage exploring the geology and ecosystem south off the coast of New Zealand's South Island, completed its first leg in New Zealand waters, and started the second leg on Friday.
The second joint expedition followed the first manned deep-sea scientific voyage in late 2022 on board the research vessel Tansuo-1 and the manned deep-sea submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) of the Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese academy of Sciences.
During the dive in 2022, one marine biologist from New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) and two IDSSE submersible pilots explored the Scholl Deep, the deepest point in Kermadec Trench, north of New Zealand, about 10,000 meters below sea level.
Cruise leader Peng Xiaotong, a professor from the IDSSE, said this cruise is not just a scientific endeavor, it is a symbol of the deepening collaboration between the two countries in science and technology.
Peng said the second collaborative dive expedition is hoped to serve as an exemplar of international cooperation, fostering mutual understanding and advancing the field of deep-sea science and engineering, particularly in the exploration of the world's deepest oceanic regions.
Du Mengran, chief scientist of the joint research expedition, who displayed the discovery of many new species in the trench, said, "This operation is in 'the devil's westerlies,' and the harsh sea conditions are an unprecedented challenge for us."
Ashley Rowden, NIWA's principal scientist of marine ecology, said the achievement of the first leg of the voyage is "quite extraordinary."
"It's heartening to me how in that very short period of time, just over two years, how much we've managed to achieve in terms of collaboration," Rowden said.
Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said the expedition by Tansuo-1 provides an important platform for China-New Zealand marine collaboration to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship between our two peoples.
Recent Stories
ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology d ..
SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiati ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium
Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..
PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
China, New Zealand conduct 2nd joint dive expedition after reaching deepest waters50 seconds ago
-
40 tons of expired medicines, foodstuff destroyed in S. Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
Across China: Expats start new careers in NW China as trade with Kazakhstan grows11 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisor stresses strengthening IP rights protection11 minutes ago
-
Liverpool draw PSG, Madrid clubs clash in Champions League last 1621 minutes ago
-
China's securities regulator reaffirms zero-tolerance towards illegal market operations31 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw41 minutes ago
-
Liverpool to play PSG in Champions League last 1641 minutes ago
-
Pope marks week in hospital amid questions over future41 minutes ago
-
Pre-vote fears for Germany's bumpy green energy shift1 hour ago
-
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN1 hour ago
-
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: Kyiv source1 hour ago