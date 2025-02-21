Open Menu

China, New Zealand Conduct 2nd Joint Dive Expedition After Reaching Deepest Waters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Scientists from China and New Zealand are conducting the second collaborative dive expedition, supported by the Global Trench Exploration and Diving program.

Launched at the beginning of this year, the three-month scientific voyage exploring the geology and ecosystem south off the coast of New Zealand's South Island, completed its first leg in New Zealand waters, and started the second leg on Friday.

The second joint expedition followed the first manned deep-sea scientific voyage in late 2022 on board the research vessel Tansuo-1 and the manned deep-sea submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) of the Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

During the dive in 2022, one marine biologist from New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) and two IDSSE submersible pilots explored the Scholl Deep, the deepest point in Kermadec Trench, north of New Zealand, about 10,000 meters below sea level.

Cruise leader Peng Xiaotong, a professor from the IDSSE, said this cruise is not just a scientific endeavor, it is a symbol of the deepening collaboration between the two countries in science and technology.

Peng said the second collaborative dive expedition is hoped to serve as an exemplar of international cooperation, fostering mutual understanding and advancing the field of deep-sea science and engineering, particularly in the exploration of the world's deepest oceanic regions.

Du Mengran, chief scientist of the joint research expedition, who displayed the discovery of many new species in the trench, said, "This operation is in 'the devil's westerlies,' and the harsh sea conditions are an unprecedented challenge for us."

Ashley Rowden, NIWA's principal scientist of marine ecology, said the achievement of the first leg of the voyage is "quite extraordinary."

"It's heartening to me how in that very short period of time, just over two years, how much we've managed to achieve in terms of collaboration," Rowden said.

Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said the expedition by Tansuo-1 provides an important platform for China-New Zealand marine collaboration to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship between our two peoples.

