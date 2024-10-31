China, New Zealand launch fast patent grant program

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) China and New Zealand have launched a two-year fast-track patent grant program to simplify the intellectual property application process for innovators from both countries.

The Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand will be effective from Nov. 1, 2024 until Oct. 31, 2026.

PPH is a fast-track process that links the patent examination duties of different countries or regions, allowing patent examination authorities to share their work to speed up patent examination.

Once China has issued a favorable decision on a patent claim, applicants can use the PPH program to request an expedited review of related claims by New Zealand's IP office.

This streamlines the approval process, according to the CNIPA.

Such rapid authorization means that innovators can protect their intellectual property and prevent imitation or infringement by competitors.

By the end of 2023, China became the first country in the world with more than 4 million valid invention patents. It has been the leading global source of international patent applications since 2019.

Since initiating the first PPH pilot program in November 2011, the CNIPA has built PPH ties with the patent examination authorities of 33 countries and regions.