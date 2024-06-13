Open Menu

China, New Zealand Must Avoid 'chasm' In Relations: Premier Li

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

China, New Zealand must avoid 'chasm' in relations: Premier Li

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged greater trade cooperation during a rare visit to New Zealand on Thursday, saying differences between the two nations "should not become a chasm".

Li is embarking on a six-day tour of New Zealand and Australia, key trading partners that have both expressed concerns over China's expanding influence in the South Pacific.

"It is natural that we don't always see eye-to-eye with each other on everything," Li told reporters after a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

"But such differences should not become a chasm that blocks exchanges and cooperation between us."

Second only to President Xi Jinping in China's political hierarchy, Li is the most senior figure to arrive on official business in either nation since 2017.

Ahead of the meeting, Luxon said "regional issues that are important to both countries" were on the agenda.

New Zealand, long seen as one of China's closest partners in the region, has become increasingly bold in its criticism of Beijing's role in the South Pacific.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Business China Visit Beijing 2017 Xi Jinping New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

12 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

12 hours ago
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

12 hours ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

12 hours ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World