China, New Zealand Must Avoid 'chasm' In Relations: Premier Li
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged greater trade cooperation during a rare visit to New Zealand on Thursday, saying differences between the two nations "should not become a chasm".
Li is embarking on a six-day tour of New Zealand and Australia, key trading partners that have both expressed concerns over China's expanding influence in the South Pacific.
"It is natural that we don't always see eye-to-eye with each other on everything," Li told reporters after a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
"But such differences should not become a chasm that blocks exchanges and cooperation between us."
Second only to President Xi Jinping in China's political hierarchy, Li is the most senior figure to arrive on official business in either nation since 2017.
Ahead of the meeting, Luxon said "regional issues that are important to both countries" were on the agenda.
New Zealand, long seen as one of China's closest partners in the region, has become increasingly bold in its criticism of Beijing's role in the South Pacific.
