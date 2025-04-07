China, Nicaragua Strengthen Cooperation Through Vocational Training Program
TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A new Luban Workshop will be established in Nicaragua to develop new-generation tech talent in the Central American country, in one of the key projects of China-Nicaragua cooperation announced since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations over three years ago, according to the program's organizers.
Luban Workshop is a Chinese vocational education program named after Lu Ban, a woodcraft master in ancient China who represents the tradition and spirit of Chinese craftsmanship.
The Nicaraguan Luban Workshop is a joint project between the Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE), Tianjin Bohai Vocational Technical College and the National Technology Institute of Nicaragua. It will be built in phases at facilities under the Nicaraguan institute.
According to Zhang Jingang, Party secretary of TUTE, the program's four priority majors will be tailored to Nicaragua's needs: internet of Things application technology, electrical automation technology, mechatronics technology, and mechanical manufacturing and automation.
The two Chinese institutions involved will offer short-term training and degree advancement programs for Nicaraguan vocational teachers, develop Chinese-Spanish bilingual teaching resources and standards, and share China's innovative approaches to engineering education to enhance Nicaragua's vocational education system and youth employability, said Lyu Jingquan, former vice president of TUTE.
The Luban Workshop is a project launched and supported mainly by the government of north China's Tianjin Municipality. Upon the establishment of the Nicaragua workshop, 35 Luban Workshops will have been opened in 31 countries and regions.
At the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin last November, 32 countries adopted a ministerial declaration on the development of vocational education. The conference championed skills as a universal language fostering cross-cultural understanding and international cooperation.
Wei Bingju, Party secretary of Tianjin Bohai Vocational Technical College, highlighted the workshop's multifaceted advantages. "It will help upskill Nicaraguan youth to support poverty reduction work, provide a skilled workforce for local Chinese enterprises, and enhance bilateral cultural, economic and trade exchanges."
