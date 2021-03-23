China 'Not Bothered' by Coordinated Western Sanctions Over Xinjiang - Foreign Ministry

China is not bothered by the sanctions imposed on the country by several Western allies, including the European Union, the US, the UK and Canada, over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) China is not bothered by the sanctions imposed on the country by several Western allies, including the European Union, the US, the UK and Canada, over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity that they believe have been involved in alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslin minority in Xinjiang. In a tit-for-tat response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry sanctioned ten Europeans, including members of the European Parliament, as well as four organizations. Later in the day, the US, Canada and the UK also announced sanctions against China.

"First of all, I want to say that what we saw yesterday was a coordinated action, it's a fact.

But if you are inquiring if we are worried about it or not, then I want to sincerely say that we are not in the least bit bothered," Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing.

She noted that the total population of the US, Canada, the UK and the EU together accounts for only 11 percent of the world's population, while China's accounts for one fifth.

"Voices of these few countries are not representative of the world's opinion. They do not represent the stance of the whole international community. They have no right to represent the international community," she stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned UK ambassador to Beijing to express protest over the Xinjiang sanctions, as well as EU, Canadian and US envoys.