China Not Competing With Russia For Influence In Africa - Russia's Upper House Speaker

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) China is not competing with Russia for influence in Africa, both countries add to the actions of each other in the region, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Tuesday.

A Russian parliament delegation is on a visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.

"I am absolutely confident, (China is) not a competitor, on the contrary, Russia and China add to each other's actions on the African continent in those countries where there is a request for our participation," Matvienko said, answering a relevant question.

The African continent today is one of the powerful developing regions with a very large untapped potential, and it is impossible to build a multipolar world without taking into account the interests of Africa, without the participation of Africa, the official added.

