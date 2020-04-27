UrduPoint.com
China Not Confirming Reports That Beijing Sent Medical Team To N.Korea - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:19 PM

China Not Confirming Reports That Beijing Sent Medical Team to N.Korea - Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday that he could not provide any information when asked about reports that Beijing allegedly sent a team of health workers to North Korea amid rumors about health problems of the country's leader, Kim Jon Un

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday that he could not provide any information when asked about reports that Beijing allegedly sent a team of health workers to North Korea amid rumors about health problems of the country's leader, Kim Jon Un.

Numerous reports about alleged problems with Kim's health have emerged following a publication of South Korea's online newspaper Daily NK last week that the leader was being treated after undergoing a heart-related surgery. The speculations have even sparked rumors about Kim's death. The Yonhap News Agency said later citing the South Korean government sources that the reports were not true.

"Regarding the news about the health of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, a similar question has already been asked last week. Like last time, I can answer that I do not know what the source of these media reports is. Regarding your specific question [about China sending the medical team to North Korea], at the moment I have no information that I could provide," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman also said that China, like numerous international organizations, sent COVID-19 tests to North Korea amid the global pandemic. Pyongyang has not yet confirmed any coronavirus case on its soil.

