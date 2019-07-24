China Not Engaging in Arms Race, Keeps Minimal Nuclear Arsenal - White Paper on Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) China said on Wednesday in its fresh white paper on national defense that it was not eager to participate in a nuclear arms race and would keep its a.

The document, which is entitled "China's National Defense in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.

"China does not engage in any nuclear arms race with any other country and keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security. China pursues a nuclear strategy of self-defense, the goal of which is to maintain national strategic security by deterring other countries from using or threatening to use nuclear weapons against China," the document says.

International non-proliferation regime is compromised by double standards and faces new challenges, it says.

It is also noted that unconventional security threats, such as cyberattacks, are on the rise.