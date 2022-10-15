UrduPoint.com

China Not Engaging US To Solidify Plans For Biden-Xi Meeting At G20 Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 01:30 AM

China Not Engaging US to Solidify Plans for Biden-Xi Meeting at G20 Summit - Reports

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) China is not engaging the United States to firm up plans for a prospective meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Bali next month, Politico reported on Friday.

Chinese officials are not working with the Biden administration to draft an agenda for the meeting, which could prevent the face-to-face encounter from happening at all, the report said, citing a person familiar with the planning.

Last month, Biden said he would surely see Xi at the G20 summit in November. However, the White House could not confirm any official plans between the two leaders to meet at the time.

Biden and Xi spoke in late July prior to heightened tensions between the two nations, stemming from a contentious trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August and the unveiling of a new national security strategy this month that cemented China as a leading threat in the US's view.

Chinese diplomats are reluctant to plan a bilateral meeting amid frequent slights against China by the Biden administration, the report said. China is questioning whether to hold the meeting if they cannot expect a positive outcome or working environment, according to the report.

The White House denied any problems negotiating a meeting between Biden and Xi, the report said. However, a meeting still has not been confirmed between Biden and Xi in Bali, a Washington-based diplomat also reportedly said.

China's hesitation to formalize aspects of the meeting may also show their intent to delay major decisions until after the Chinese Communist Party's congress, which is set to begin on Sunday, according to the report. Xi is expected to be given a five-year extension as head of the party at the congress, the report said.

Both leaders are likely to have a chance to engage in-person during the G20 summit regardless of whether a bilateral meeting is officialized, the report also said.

Related Topics

China White House Nancy United States May July August November Congress Sunday All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

59 minutes ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

59 minutes ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

59 minutes ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

1 hour ago
 Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab A ..

Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab Assembly Press Gallery body

1 hour ago
 TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Rus ..

TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Russian Aircraft Operating in Ukr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.