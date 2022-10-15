China Not Excluding Use of Force to Resolve Taiwan Issue - Spokesman

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) China does not exclude the use of force to resolve the Taiwan issue, but only against the supporters of the island's independence and interfering forces from third countries, Sun Yeli, a spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said on Saturday.

"We do not promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures against the interference of external forces and the extremely small number of pro-Taiwan independence separatist forces and their separatist activities," Sun said at a press conference on the eve of the opening of the Congress.

According to the spokesperson, China's actions will not be directed against the people of Taiwan, as Beijing's goal is to promote the process of peaceful reunification of the island with the Chinese mainland.