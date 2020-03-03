China 'Not Far' From Victory Over Coronavirus - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Beijing is approaching the phase in which it will defeat of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19), China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said in a press briefing.

"We definitely believe that with the coming of spring, we are not far from the coming [to a] victory, the final defeat of COVID-19," Zhang said on Monday.

Zhang noted that China believes in the corporate approach in containing the coronavirus and is involved in sharing expertise, experiences as well as providing medical assistance to other countries.

"What's true is that what we are doing in China is not only helping the Chinese themselves. We are also helping the world," Zhang said.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to some 60 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. More than 89,000 people worldwide have been infected, and more than 3,000 have died while some 45,000 have recovered.