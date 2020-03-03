UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China 'Not Far' From Victory Over Coronavirus - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:20 AM

China 'Not Far' From Victory Over Coronavirus - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Beijing is approaching the phase in which it will defeat of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19), China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said in a press briefing.

"We definitely believe that with the coming of spring, we are not far from the coming [to a] victory, the final defeat of COVID-19," Zhang said on Monday.

Zhang noted that China believes in the corporate approach in containing the coronavirus and is involved in sharing expertise, experiences as well as providing medical assistance to other countries.

"What's true is that what we are doing in China is not only helping the Chinese themselves. We are also helping the world," Zhang said.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to some 60 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. More than 89,000 people worldwide have been infected, and more than 3,000 have died while some 45,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Died Beijing December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

3 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

3 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

3 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.