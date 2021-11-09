China not to attend regional security dialogue in New Delhi: Spokesperson

China will not attend regional security dialogue on Afghanistan to be hosted by India, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :China will not attend regional security dialogue on Afghanistan to be hosted by India, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

" Due to scheduling reasons, it is inconvenient for China to attend the meeting. We have already given our reply to the Indian side," he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about whether China has declined to attend the dialogue.

Last month, India invited Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and all the central Asian nations to attend the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan', scheduled to be held on 10th November.

Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has already announced that he would not attend the upcoming moot on the Afghanistan issue hosted by India.

"I will not go, a spoiler can't be a peacemaker," Yusuf said in response to a question by a reporter about whether Pakistan will be attending.