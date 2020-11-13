BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) It is premature for China to reopen post-pandemic international tourism even in the format of so-called touristic bubbles, albeit the idea has the potential to be considered, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said on Thursday.

Some countries have attempted to reopen tourism after the coronavirus-impelled halt in limited formats. The "touristic bubbles" is one of such formats, meaning that a specific location within a country with favorable epidemiological situation might be designated safe for travels. There are so-called green corridors, which means that two locations agree on reopening their bilateral tourist exchange with no need of mandatory quarantine.

"We do not reject the 'touristic bubbles' idea, it can be considered," Luo said at a press conference, adding that China has been "consistently promoting the creation of 'express channels' and 'green corridors' in order to stimulate passenger flows and trans-border cargo and help the economic recovery.

"

According to the diplomat, domestic tourism in China was "extremely popular" in the period of fall national holidays.

"However, I believe that we need to be extremely cautious about travels abroad. At the moment, we do not favor the reopening of international tourism ” this is the stance of responsible agencies," the deputy minister added.

Luo also said that China was in talks with several countries over potentially establishing "green corridors" and "express channels," but did not specify which countries exactly.

China used to be the world's first hotbed of COVID-19 back in late December and early January, but managed to very quickly curb the spread of the infection due to strict quarantine and prevention measures.

As of Thursday, a cumulative total of 92,364 coronavirus cases has been confirmed in China, including 4,749 deaths and almost 87,000 recoveries.