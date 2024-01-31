China notes reports of Pakistani citizens’ assassination by Indian agents

(@FahadShabbir)

China on Tuesday said that it firmly opposed double standards on counter-terrorism and noted the reports of the assassination of Pakistani citizens by Indian intelligence personnel in Pakistan as well as recent diplomatic disputes between relevant countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) China on Tuesday said that it firmly opposed double standards on counter-terrorism and noted the reports of the assassination of Pakistani citizens by Indian intelligence personnel in Pakistan as well as recent diplomatic disputes between relevant countries.

“The information released by Pakistan is worth our attention,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question in this regard during his regular briefing.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, in a press conference on on January 25, accused India’s intelligence personnel of involvement in the killing of Pakistani citizens in Pakistan.

They said that the assassination was conducted in the same way as the killing of Sikh activists by India in Canada and the United States.

Pakistan also accused India of recruiting, financing and supporting criminals and terrorists overseas to play defined roles in the assassinations.

Wang Wenbin said that China noted the reports and recent diplomatic disputes between relevant countries. “The information released by Pakistan is worth our attention.”

He stressed that terrorism was humanity’s common enemy and said, “China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism, which benefits no one and will only backfire.”

China, he added, "stands for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism".

APP/asg