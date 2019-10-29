UrduPoint.com
China Notifies South Korea Of Military Jet Entering Air Defense Area In Unprecedented Move

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

China Notifies South Korea of Military Jet Entering Air Defense Area in Unprecedented Move

Contrary to previous practice, China notified South Korea when its warplane entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), according to Korean military leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Contrary to previous practice, China notified South Korea when its warplane entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), according to Korean military leadership.

It was the 25th time this year that Chinese military aircraft enters the KADIZ but the first time that China responded to Korean request for information prior to the entry, Korean Joint Chief of Staff said in a meeting in on Tuesday.

"Upon detecting an unidentified flight object approaching KADIZ, our Air Force scrambled multiple jets and learned it was a Chinese one. When we then tried to communicate with the Chinese side via our military hotline, China, in response, let us know of its flight information, including its route and purposes," an unnamed military officer was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The incident comes one week after a high level defense ministry meeting between the neighbors marked the reestablishment of military ties, according to the agency.

The Chinese-Korean relationship, especially in the defense sector, took a turn for the worse when South Korea agreed to host an advanced US missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in 2015.

