China NPC Holds Closing Meeting Of Annual Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

China NPC holds closing meeting of annual session

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, held the closing meeting of its second session on Monday.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A resolution on the government work report, a revised Organic Law of the State Council, a resolution on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court and a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate were passed at the closing meeting.

The national lawmakers also approved the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and the central budget for 2024 at Monday's closing meeting.

