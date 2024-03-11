China NPC Holds Closing Meeting Of Annual Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, held the closing meeting of its second session on Monday.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
A resolution on the government work report, a revised Organic Law of the State Council, a resolution on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court and a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate were passed at the closing meeting.
The national lawmakers also approved the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and the central budget for 2024 at Monday's closing meeting.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Twenty years on, Spain honours train bombing victims9 minutes ago
-
Malaysia records flood losses of 171 mln USD in 202319 minutes ago
-
Soybean futures close higher19 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.43 pct higher19 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's retail sales slip 0.2 pct in Q4 amid rising cost of living19 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's average housing price nearly 24 times higher than annual household income19 minutes ago
-
Japan revises Q4 economy to 0.4-pct growth19 minutes ago
-
China stands ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward traditional friendship: Wang Wenbin19 minutes ago
-
UK royals face questions over altered Princess of Wales image49 minutes ago
-
Hiroshima grapples with 'Oppenheimer' Oscars success1 hour ago
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Auckland-bound flight2 hours ago
-
13 hospitalised after 'technical event' on Auckland-bound flight2 hours ago