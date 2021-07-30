UrduPoint.com
China Nuclear Reactor Shut Down For 'maintenance': Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:54 PM

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': operator

A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern China was shut down for "maintenance" due to minor fuel damage, the operator said Friday, after an increase in radioactivity levels sparked fears of a leak

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern China was shut down for "maintenance" due to minor fuel damage, the operator said Friday, after an increase in radioactivity levels sparked fears of a leak.

"After lengthy conversations between French and Chinese technical personnel, Taishan Nuclear Power Plant ... decided to shut down Unit 1 for maintenance," China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) said in an online statement.

