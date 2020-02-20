UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:48 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :China on Thursday objected to the visit of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to a disputed area in the east sector of China-India boundary, saying the Chinese government had never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh.The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian politician's visit to the southern part of China's Tibet region, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his online briefing held here.

The Indian minister is going to attend statehood day activities in the disputed area in the east sector of China-India boundary.

Geng Shuang said that the visit violated China's territorial sovereignty, undermined stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust, and violated relevant bilateral agreement.

Stressing that China's position on the east sector of the China-India boundary, or the southern part of China's Tibet region, was consistent and clear, he urged the Indian side to stop taking any action that may further complicate the border issue.

He also asked the Indian side to take concrete actions to uphold peace and tranquillity of the border area.

China claims the Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet and the two countries have so far held 21 rounds of talks to resolve the border dispute covering 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

