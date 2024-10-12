Open Menu

China Offers $325 Bn In Fiscal Stimulus For Ailing Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 09:40 AM

China offers $325 bn in fiscal stimulus for ailing economy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) China said Saturday it will make $325 billion in fiscal support available to its economy over the next three months, offering help to bolster banks, shore up the property market and free up consumption spending in Beijing's biggest aid programme since the global financial crisis.

The highly anticipated stimulus came on top of a series of measures announced over the last weeks that have included interest rate cuts and liquidity for banks.

Despite the scale of the package, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said China had the capacity to dig deeper.

"At present, we are accelerating the use of additional treasury bonds, and ultra-long-term special treasury bonds are also being issued for use," he said.

"In the next three months, a total of 2.3 trillion Yuan of special bond funds can be arranged for use in various places," he added.

Beijing plans to "issue special government bonds to support large state-owned commercial banks in replenishing core tier-one capital, enhance these banks' risk resistance and credit lending capabilities, and better serve the development of the real economy", Lan said.

The debt ceiling of local governments will also be lowered for them to spend more on infrastructure and to help protect jobs.

The figure is slightly more than the two trillion yuan analysts and investors polled by Bloomberg had expected to be announced.

Related Topics

China Beijing Market Government Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

43 minutes ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

10 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

14 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

18 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

19 hours ago
PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

19 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

19 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

19 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

20 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

20 hours ago

More Stories From World