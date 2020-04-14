UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Offers Cash For Information On Illegal Border Crossings Amid Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:00 AM

China Offers Cash For Information on Illegal Border Crossings Amid Imported COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Chinese authorities in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang have begun to offer cash rewards for information regarding individuals who have illegally entered the country from Russia, after a growing number of imported cases of COVID-19 were identified among Chinese nationals returning home, the local government said in a statement on its official Weibo account on Monday.

"On April 13, the province's COVID-19 epidemic workgroup issued a directive to all cities, urging people to offer leads on problems they witness. According to the directive, the reported problems cover those who illegally crossed the border through land or water to enter our province," the statement said.

According to the statement, once the reported cases prove to be accurate, the tipster would receive a cash reward of 3000 Yuan (about $425).

Those who could apprehend offenders who crossed the border illegally would receive a cash reward of 5000 yuan, the statement added.

As the number of direct flights fell sharply between China and Russia amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, many Chinese nationals decided to return home through the land border between the two countries in Heilongjiang province.

Increasing numbers of Chinese nationals returning from Russia are testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

As of Sunday, Heilongjiang province has reported 246 imported COVID-19 cases and another 118 asymptomatic cases which are being listed separately in the official Chinese statistics.

In response to the surge of imported cases in Heilongjiang province, China and Russia agreed to shut down all of the land border checkpoints between the two countries temporarily

Related Topics

Water Russia China April Border Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

2 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.