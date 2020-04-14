China Offers Cash For Information on Illegal Border Crossings Amid Imported COVID-19 Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Chinese authorities in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang have begun to offer cash rewards for information regarding individuals who have illegally entered the country from Russia, after a growing number of imported cases of COVID-19 were identified among Chinese nationals returning home, the local government said in a statement on its official Weibo account on Monday.

"On April 13, the province's COVID-19 epidemic workgroup issued a directive to all cities, urging people to offer leads on problems they witness. According to the directive, the reported problems cover those who illegally crossed the border through land or water to enter our province," the statement said.

According to the statement, once the reported cases prove to be accurate, the tipster would receive a cash reward of 3000 Yuan (about $425).

Those who could apprehend offenders who crossed the border illegally would receive a cash reward of 5000 yuan, the statement added.

As the number of direct flights fell sharply between China and Russia amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, many Chinese nationals decided to return home through the land border between the two countries in Heilongjiang province.

Increasing numbers of Chinese nationals returning from Russia are testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

As of Sunday, Heilongjiang province has reported 246 imported COVID-19 cases and another 118 asymptomatic cases which are being listed separately in the official Chinese statistics.

In response to the surge of imported cases in Heilongjiang province, China and Russia agreed to shut down all of the land border checkpoints between the two countries temporarily