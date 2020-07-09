China offers glimpse inside lab near Wuhan virus origin

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese state media has offered a glimpse of the lab at the heart of coronavirus conspiracy theories, as it seeks to push back against claims the facility was the source of the global pandemic.

President Donald Trump and other US figures have repeatedly suggested the virus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or even been deliberately produced there.

Footage broadcast by state-run CCTV is believed to be the first from within the institute's P4 lab -- for highly-dangerous Class 4 pathogens -- since its inauguration in 2017