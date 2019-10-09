China offers Pakistan 'unwavering support on all issues of core national interests'

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his country's "unwavering support to Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity" as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his country's "unwavering support to Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity" as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Wednesday.

In a meeting held at the People's Great Hall of China, the two leaders resolved to "further deepen strategic communication and strengthen all-weather cooperation" as they led their delegations in the Chinese capital.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of Railways Sheikh Raheed Ahmed, Commece Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Chairman board of Investment Zubair Gilani, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and senior officials.

President Xi also expressed support "on all issues of Pakistan's core national interest", saying that China's relationship with Pakistan was "rock-solid and unbreakable", the PM Office said following the meeting.

Both leaders exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues in a cordial and friendly atmosphere.

Prime Minister Khan assured the Chinese President of speedy completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects treating it as 'top priority of his government'.

He said CPEC, an integral part of President Xi's visionary Belt and Road Initiative, would play a transformational role in accelerating Pakistan's economic development and promoting regional connectivity and prosperity.

Imran Khan underscored that China was Pakistan's steadfast ally, staunch partner and iron brother that firmly supported its national interests besides advancing economic goals.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to China on all issues of core interest.

On Kashmir issue, the prime minister highlighted the continued lockdown of millions of Kashmiris for over two months that created a dire humanitarian situation in the Valley.

The Prime Minister stressed the urgency to immediately lift curfew in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiris to avert risks to peace and security in the region.

President Xi lauded agenda of Imran Khan's government of socio-economic development and people-centric progress.

President Xi Jinping lauded Pakistan's efforts to expeditiously execute CPEC projects and stressed that it would help national and regional economic development process.

He expressed confidence that the strong vibrancy between the two countries would deepen and broaden in future.

President Xi Jinping appreciated Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism and maintained that Pakistan through institutional and economic reforms was resolutely and promisingly on the way to substantial economic development.

Both leaders agreed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would promote economic development and connectivity in the region and expressed the resolve to continue to support peace and reconciliation process.

The meeting agreed to keep momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China as the two leaders expressed satisfaction over close cooperation at multilateral fora.

Later, President Xi hosted lunch in honour of Prime Minister Khan.