UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Offers To Host Intra-Afghan Talks

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:00 AM

China Offers to Host Intra-Afghan Talks

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during phone talks with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, offered to hold intra-Afghan talks in China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry informs.

"The Chinese side is ready to facilitate internal inter-Afghan negotiations, including creating conditions for holding the talks in China," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Wang Yi, the US decision to pull out forces from Afghanistan has created uncertainty in the situation in the country.

"However, peace is a general trend, fully consistent with the fundamental and long-term interests of the Afghan people, and is also the common aspiration of the entire international community," the foreign minister said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan China From

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

9 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

8 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

8 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

8 hours ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.