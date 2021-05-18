China Offers to Host Intra-Afghan Talks

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during phone talks with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, offered to hold intra-Afghan talks in China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry informs.

"The Chinese side is ready to facilitate internal inter-Afghan negotiations, including creating conditions for holding the talks in China," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Wang Yi, the US decision to pull out forces from Afghanistan has created uncertainty in the situation in the country.

"However, peace is a general trend, fully consistent with the fundamental and long-term interests of the Afghan people, and is also the common aspiration of the entire international community," the foreign minister said.