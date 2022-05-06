China offers to provide disaster relief assistance to Afghanistan

China on Friday offered to provide disaster relief assistance to Afghanistan in wake of severe flooding in several provinces of the country

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :China on Friday offered to provide disaster relief assistance to Afghanistan in wake of severe flooding in several provinces of the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing said that Afghanistan is a friendly neighbor of China and China is willing to provide disaster relief assistance to Afghanistan to the best of its ability in accordance with the disaster situation and the demands of Afghanistan.

He said that recently, severe flooding occurred in many provinces of Afghanistan, causing casualties and property damage.

China expresses its condolences to the unfortunate victims and condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, he added.

At least 20 people were killed in heavy floods and hurricanes in several Afghan provinces.

Maulvi Sharafuddin Muslim, a Taliban official at the Ministry of State for Disaster Management, said about 20 people had been killed and 30 injured in recent floods in more than 10 provinces.

According to locals and social media in Afghanistan, a large number of people were injured by floods, rains and hurricanes, and a lot of damage has been done to people's property and livestock. At least 400 houses were destroyed.