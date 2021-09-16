China Officially Applies to Join CPTPP

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) China has submitted an official application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

"On September 16, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao sent a formal application to New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O'Connor, to join the CPTPP," the statement says.

The TPP-11 agreement entered into force on December 30. Initially it was signed in 2016, then 12 countries became its participants: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

Within the framework of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific. However, in January 2017, US President Donald Trump signed a decree on the US withdrawal from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 TPP countries formed the CPTPP, the agreement of which was signed on March 8, 2018, in Chile.