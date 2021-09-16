UrduPoint.com

China Officially Applies To Join CPTPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 08:32 PM

China Officially Applies to Join CPTPP

China has submitted an official application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Chinese Commerce Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) China has submitted an official application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

"On September 16, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao sent a formal application to New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O'Connor, to join the CPTPP," the statement says.

The TPP-11 agreement entered into force on December 30. Initially it was signed in 2016, then 12 countries became its participants: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

Within the framework of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific. However, in January 2017, US President Donald Trump signed a decree on the US withdrawal from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 TPP countries formed the CPTPP, the agreement of which was signed on March 8, 2018, in Chile.

Related Topics

Australia China Canada Trump Singapore Brunei Peru Japan Chile Malaysia Mexico Vietnam January March September December 2017 2016 2018 Commerce From Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding on Payments to F ..

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding on Payments to Families of 2015 Plane Crash Vi ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Reaffirms Support for Voting Rights on Eve o ..

Biden Reaffirms Support for Voting Rights on Eve of Constitution, Citizenship Da ..

1 minute ago
 Canada's Intelligence Gathering Capability Not Imp ..

Canada's Intelligence Gathering Capability Not Impacted By Absence From AUKUS - ..

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Ea ..

Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites - Northro ..

5 minutes ago
 Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opp ..

Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opposition's Rights, Needs Reform ..

8 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum 2022 to Be Held in Davos From ..

World Economic Forum 2022 to Be Held in Davos From January 17 to 21 - Organizers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.