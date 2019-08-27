China Officially Charges Detained Australian-Chinese Writer With Espionage - Lawyer

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) China has officially charged Australian-Chinese writer and academic Yang Hengjun, who has been detained since January, with espionage, Yang's lawyer Rob Stary said on Tuesday.

Yang has been held by Chinese authorities since January, when he was detained at China's Guangzhou airport after arriving in the country from the United States.

"He is now charged with espionage although the charge sheet doesn't particularize the form of espionage," Stary said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

The lawyer added that from his point of view the writer would be accused of spying for Australia.

The information about the formal arrest of Yang was also confirmed by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who expressed concern and disappointment over that.

"Dr. Yang has been held in Beijing in harsh conditions without charge for more than seven months. Since that time, China has not explained the reasons for Dr. Yang's detention, nor has it allowed him access to his lawyers or family visits," Payne said in a statement, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

The minister added that she had twice discussed the situation around Yang with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as well as sent three letters to him on the issue.

"It is important, and we expect, that basic standards of justice and procedural fairness are met. I respectfully reiterate my previous requests that if Dr. Yang is being held for his political beliefs, he should be released," Payne added.

In turn, Stary called on the Australian government to act more actively to ensure the release of Yang.