China Officially Completes RCEP Ratification Process- Ministry Of Commerce

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

China Officially Completes RCEP Ratification Process- Ministry of Commerce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) China has completed the ratification process of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) after it submitted the ratification document to the Secretary General of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

"On April 15, 2021, China handed the ratification document of the RCEP to the ASEAN Secretariat.

This marks China officially completed the ratification process of the RCEP," the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said that the Chinese government ratified the RCEP agreement on March 8.

The RCEP is considered to be the largest free trade zone in the world after 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region reached an agreement on the trade pact last November.

A number of signatory countries, including Singapore and Thailand, have also completed their ratification process of the trade pact.

