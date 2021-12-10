UrduPoint.com

China Officially Establishes Diplomatic Ties With Nicaragua - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) China has officially established diplomatic relations with Nicaragua following the latter's decision to sever ties with Taiwan and recognize the island as a part of the People's Republic of China, the China Central Television reported on Friday.

The two countries signed a communique on the establishment of ties in the early hours of Friday in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

The Nicaraguan government announced its decision to cut off relations with Taiwan in favor of developing ties with China on Thursday.

The United States has condemned the move, saying that the government led by President Daniel Ortega was not reflecting the will of the Nicaraguan people and the Latin American nation would lose a steadfast partner.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan (formally, the Republic of China) maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations.

