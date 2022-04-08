BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) China opposes the politicization of the human rights issue and is against using it to put pressure on countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on Russia's expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining. The move deprived Moscow of the right to vote and to speak in the council. In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said that Russia is ending its membership in the UN body.

"China strongly opposes the politicization of the issue of human rights, the electoral double standards and confrontation on human rights issues, and the use of the issue of human rights to pressure other countries," Zhao told reporters.

The diplomat noted that the process of preparing the resolution on Russia's membership in the UNHRC was not transparent, and there were no consultations of all member countries.

"Such an approach will only exacerbate the split among the member countries, increase contradictions between the parties and add fuel to the fire," the official added.