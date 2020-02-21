UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China On Track To Double Size Of Its Nuclear Stockpile By End Of Decade - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:20 PM

China on Track to Double Size of its Nuclear Stockpile by End of Decade - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) China will double the size of its nuclear stockpile by the end of this decade, a senior Department of Defense Senior official told reporters on Friday.

"China is already in the process of expanding the size of its arsenal. They are going to double the size of their nuclear stockpile by the end of this decade," the official said.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council last week, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said China had no intention of participating in arms control negotiations, as it was vigorously promoting the modernization of national defense forces.

But he said Washington still hopes that serious negotiations on nuclear arms reduction begin with Russia and China in the coming months.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the last remaining legally binding US-Russian agreement on nuclear arms control. It is due to expire in February 2021 but has the potential to to be renewed for another five years.

Renewing New START is a step officials in Russia have repeatedly said they were ready to take, but the US administration has said it would prefer a new treaty that includes both Russia and China.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Nuclear February Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in A ..

6 minutes ago

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

10 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.