- Home
- World
- News
- China on US, EU Sanctions on Russia: Foreign Interference in Navalny Case Is Unacceptable
China On US, EU Sanctions On Russia: Foreign Interference In Navalny Case Is Unacceptable
Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:09 PM
China believes that foreign interference in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is unacceptable, since this is a domestic affair of Moscow, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday, commenting on the new Russia sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) China believes that foreign interference in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is unacceptable, since this is a domestic affair of Moscow, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday, commenting on the new Russia sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.
"We have repeatedly explained China's stand. Navalny case is Russia's exclusively domestic affair, foreign forces have no right to interfere," Wang said.