China Only Country With Intent, Power To Reshape International Order - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 06:47 PM

China is the only nation in the world that has both the intent and the capability to reshape the existing international order, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say on Thursday during a major policy speech at George Washington University

"China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order - and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing's vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world's progress over the past 75 years," Blinken will say, according to excerpts released by the State Department.

