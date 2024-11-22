- Home
- World
- China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official
China Open To Dialogue, Cooperation With U.S. To Promote Steady Economic Relations: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) China is ready to engage in dialogue, expand areas of cooperation and manage differences with the United States to promote steady and sustained development of bilateral economic and trade relations, China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said Friday.
That will be based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said at a press conference.
He added that China will also firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests in the process.
The Chinese and U.S. economies are highly complementary, Wang said, emphasizing the critical importance of their relations.
Maintaining balanced, healthy and sustainable economic and trade relations would benefit not only people of both sides but also people from all countries around the world, he said, adding this is in line with the expectations of the international community.
Moreover, Wang highlighted China's capacity in dealing with external shocks, largely owing to its resilient and vibrant economy that has great potential. China is building a "dual circulation" development pattern, which takes the domestic market as the mainstay while allowing domestic and international markets to reinforce each other, he said.
History has shown that raising tariffs on Chinese goods cannot resolve the tariff-imposing country's trade deficit; instead, it leads to higher prices for imported products and inflation, with the burden ultimately falling on consumers, Wang said.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From World
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy11 seconds ago
-
South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a national disaster35 seconds ago
-
Declaration on vocational education adopted in Tianjin by 32 countries10 minutes ago
-
China's Guangzhou cuts taxes on larger home sales10 minutes ago
-
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager still addicted to winning11 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test21 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to visit China21 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test30 minutes ago
-
Japan government approves $140bn stimulus41 minutes ago
-
One man killed, one injured in Australian helicopter crash50 minutes ago
-
Ukraine parliament scraps session over Russian missile strike threat51 minutes ago
-
New Zealand declares early stages of whooping cough epidemic51 minutes ago