China Opens A New Museum Every 2 Days Over Past 5 Years

Tue 18th May 2021

China opens a new museum every 2 days over past 5 years

An average of one new museum was opened every two days across China between 2016 and 2020, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Li Qun said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :An average of one new museum was opened every two days across China between 2016 and 2020, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Li Qun said on Tuesday.

By the end of 2020, China was home to 5,788 museums that had been registered with authorities, with 1,224 museums at the state level, said Li, also head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, at an event in Beijing marking International Museum Day on May 18.

Despite the fallout of the COVID-19 epidemic, museums across the country last year presented more than 29,000 exhibitions and recorded approximately 540 million visits, he said.

More Stories From World

