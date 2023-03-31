UrduPoint.com

China Opens Border For Foreign Tourist Groups Coming From Abroad - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:40 PM

China Opens Border for Foreign Tourist Groups Coming From Abroad - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) China is opening its borders for foreign tourist groups starting this Friday as part of the government's decision to abandon its "zero tolerance" policy towards COVID-19 infections, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said.

"Starting today, Chinese travel agencies and online tourist service providers will resume the organization of inbound group tours for foreign citizens and provision of 'plane tickets plus allocation' services," the ministry's statement read.

In December 2022, the Chinese government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy towards COVID-19 cases, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years, following mass protests against restrictions in a number of cities. In January 2023, China completely canceled quarantine and PCR testing for people coming from abroad and resumed accepting applications from Chinese citizens for passports to travel to other countries for the purpose of tourism.

Related Topics

World China Tours January December From Government

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting ..

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting in 2023

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Re ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Reads’ initiative to enrich UA ..

14 minutes ago
 UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

44 minutes ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

44 minutes ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

56 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.