UrduPoint.com

China Opposed To Any Official US-Taiwan Contacts - State Council

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 10:12 PM

China Opposed to Any Official US-Taiwan Contacts - State Council

China strongly opposes any official contact between the United States and Taiwan, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council said on Thursday, commenting on Taiwan Vice President William Lai's plans to meet with US officials

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) China strongly opposes any official contact between the United States and Taiwan, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council said on Thursday, commenting on Taiwan Vice President William Lai's plans to meet with US officials.

Earlier in the day, Taiwanese administration spokesman Zhang Dunhan said that Lai would travel to Honduras to attend the inauguration of newly-elected President Xiomara Castro later this month. On its way to Honduras, the Taiwanese delegation plans to make stopovers in the US and speak to US officials via videoconferences.

"The so-called 'stopover' of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party in the United States to establish contact with the local authorities is yet another trick of the island's administration to break away.

But no tricks will change the fact that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of it," Zhu Fenglian told a press conference.

She urged the US to respect the "One China" principle and refrain from sending mixed signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan, stressing that Beijing is strongly opposed to any official contacts between the two.

The spokeswoman advised against support of Taiwanese independence ambitions, saying that it would further destabilize the situation and backfire on Taiwan itself.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country with political and economic relations with several other nations.

Related Topics

World China Castro Lai Beijing Independence United States Honduras From Government

Recent Stories

UN Agencies Seek Release of Gravely Ill Palestinia ..

UN Agencies Seek Release of Gravely Ill Palestinian Child Held by Israel - Joint ..

24 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says Will Visit Ukraine in Early February

Erdogan Says Will Visit Ukraine in Early February

25 seconds ago
 Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in 'Ruet-e-Hila ..

Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in 'Ruet-e-Hilal's system

27 seconds ago
 US Alleges Russia Spreading Disinformation to Pres ..

US Alleges Russia Spreading Disinformation to Present Ukraine as Aggressor - Sta ..

28 seconds ago
 Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons t ..

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in Germ ..

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.