Open Menu

China Opposed To Netherlands' Export Controls On Semiconductor Equipment - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China Opposed to Netherlands' Export Controls on Semiconductor Equipment - Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) China firmly opposes the Dutch plans to impose export controls on equipment for semiconductor manufacturing and considers it a serious abuse of international trade and economic rules, the Chinese embassy in the Netherlands said.

On Friday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said that starting September 1, new rules will apply to exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, specifically for advanced semiconductors that can be used in military technologies.

"This is an abuse of export control measures and a seriously deviation from free trade and international trade rules. China firmly opposes it," the embassy said in a statement on Friday.

China is the world's largest semiconductor market and an important part of the global semiconductor supply chain, the embassy noted, proceeding to denounce the Netherlands' justification of restrictions by purportedly national security reasons as groundless. This will "hurt‚the good reputation of the Netherlands in supporting free trade," the embassy warned.

"We urge the Netherlands to immediately correct its mistakes based on the protection of international trade and economic rules and the general state of bilateral trade and economic cooperation," the embassy said.

Related Topics

World Exports China Netherlands September Market From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From World