China Opposed to Netherlands' Export Controls on Semiconductor Equipment - Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) China firmly opposes the Dutch plans to impose export controls on equipment for semiconductor manufacturing and considers it a serious abuse of international trade and economic rules, the Chinese embassy in the Netherlands said.

On Friday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said that starting September 1, new rules will apply to exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, specifically for advanced semiconductors that can be used in military technologies.

"This is an abuse of export control measures and a seriously deviation from free trade and international trade rules. China firmly opposes it," the embassy said in a statement on Friday.

China is the world's largest semiconductor market and an important part of the global semiconductor supply chain, the embassy noted, proceeding to denounce the Netherlands' justification of restrictions by purportedly national security reasons as groundless. This will "hurt‚the good reputation of the Netherlands in supporting free trade," the embassy warned.

"We urge the Netherlands to immediately correct its mistakes based on the protection of international trade and economic rules and the general state of bilateral trade and economic cooperation," the embassy said.