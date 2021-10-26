China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) China remains opposed to any outside efforts to interfere in the issue of Taiwan and will continue to protect its territorial integrity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said that his country would come to Taiwan's aid in case of military aggression from China.

"The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which allows no interference by external forces. China will firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose any country's unwarranted interference in the Taiwan question, and acts that undermine regional peace and stability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference.

Beijing will further cooperate with Pyongyang and defend the interests of both countries, the diplomat added, when asked to comment on the statement of North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister, Pak Myong Ho, about possible tension on the Korean Peninsula after Biden's remarks on Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province, while the island, governed independently since 1949, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has political and economic relations with several other nations which recognize its sovereignty.