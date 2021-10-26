UrduPoint.com

China Opposes Any External Meddling In Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:55 PM

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

China remains opposed to any outside efforts to interfere in the issue of Taiwan and will continue to protect its territorial integrity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) China remains opposed to any outside efforts to interfere in the issue of Taiwan and will continue to protect its territorial integrity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said that his country would come to Taiwan's aid in case of military aggression from China.

"The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which allows no interference by external forces. China will firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose any country's unwarranted interference in the Taiwan question, and acts that undermine regional peace and stability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference.

Beijing will further cooperate with Pyongyang and defend the interests of both countries, the diplomat added, when asked to comment on the statement of North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister, Pak Myong Ho, about possible tension on the Korean Peninsula after Biden's remarks on Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province, while the island, governed independently since 1949, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has political and economic relations with several other nations which recognize its sovereignty.

Related Topics

China Ho Pyongyang From

Recent Stories

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

12 minutes ago
 Gov't making all-out-efforts to mitigate, impact ..

Gov't making all-out-efforts to mitigate, impact of increased prices on common ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of th ..

Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of the COC

2 minutes ago
 China launches real-time glacier monitoring system ..

China launches real-time glacier monitoring system

4 minutes ago
 Rising investments in Pakistan's technology sector ..

Rising investments in Pakistan's technology sector reflect influx of skilled ent ..

4 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to complete peas cultivation in Octo ..

Farmers asked to complete peas cultivation in October

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.