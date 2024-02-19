China opposes, condemns acts against civilians in Rafah, Gaza: Mao Ning

China on Monday opposed and condemned acts against civilian and international law and called on Israel to stop military operation immediately in Rafah in southern Gaza

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) China on Monday opposed and condemned acts against civilian and international law and called on Israel to stop military operation immediately in Rafah in southern Gaza.

“China is closely watching the developments in Rafah. We oppose and condemn acts against civilians and international law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning told reporters at a regular briefing while stating China’s position concerning the recent developments in Rafah.

“We call on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah,” she added.

In response to a question about Israel prime minister's statement that his country won’t accept an international mandate for a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, the spokesperson said that the Two-State solution was the universal consensus of the international community to settle the Palestinian question.

“Implementing the Two-State solution is the only way to end the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel,” she added.

Mao Ning said that China stands ready to work with all parties to hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible, formulate a concrete timetable and the roadmap for the implementation of the Two-State solution.

"China supports Palestine and Israel in resuming peace talks soon for the ultimate peaceful coexistence between the two states of Palestine and Israel," she added.

Regarding the International Court of Justice open hearings about Israel’s historical occupation of Palestinian territories, she said that on the ICJ advisory opinion, China had submitted its written statement on July 25 last year.

The Chinese side will take part in the public hearings of the ICJ to have an in-depth elaboration on China’s policy propositions on the question of Palestine, state China’s positions on relevant international law issues regarding the right to self-determination, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and State responsibility, and express China’s firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and interests, she added.

Mao Ning said that China stood ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue making positive contributions to an early settlement of the Palestinian question and the realization of lasting peace and stability in the middle East.

