China Opposes, Condemns Acts Against Civilians In Rafah, Gaza: Mao Ning
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM
China on Monday opposed and condemned acts against civilian and international law and called on Israel to stop military operation immediately in Rafah in southern Gaza
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) China on Monday opposed and condemned acts against civilian and international law and called on Israel to stop military operation immediately in Rafah in southern Gaza.
“China is closely watching the developments in Rafah. We oppose and condemn acts against civilians and international law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning told reporters at a regular briefing while stating China’s position concerning the recent developments in Rafah.
“We call on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah,” she added.
In response to a question about Israel prime minister's statement that his country won’t accept an international mandate for a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, the spokesperson said that the Two-State solution was the universal consensus of the international community to settle the Palestinian question.
“Implementing the Two-State solution is the only way to end the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel,” she added.
Mao Ning said that China stands ready to work with all parties to hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible, formulate a concrete timetable and the roadmap for the implementation of the Two-State solution.
"China supports Palestine and Israel in resuming peace talks soon for the ultimate peaceful coexistence between the two states of Palestine and Israel," she added.
Regarding the International Court of Justice open hearings about Israel’s historical occupation of Palestinian territories, she said that on the ICJ advisory opinion, China had submitted its written statement on July 25 last year.
The Chinese side will take part in the public hearings of the ICJ to have an in-depth elaboration on China’s policy propositions on the question of Palestine, state China’s positions on relevant international law issues regarding the right to self-determination, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and State responsibility, and express China’s firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and interests, she added.
Mao Ning said that China stood ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue making positive contributions to an early settlement of the Palestinian question and the realization of lasting peace and stability in the middle East.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews
RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains
Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives
WASA disconnects 123 connections over default
PSL security reviewed, more arrangements decided
IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure
Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall
4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..
Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey
Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..
More Stories From World
-
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall1 hour ago
-
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza2 hours ago
-
Ursula Von der Leyen seeks second EU term as far-right strength grows2 hours ago
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over child protection2 hours ago
-
UK's Rwanda asylum seeker plans 'undercut' human rights: UN2 hours ago
-
EU launches Red Sea mission as US ship attacked twice2 hours ago
-
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court3 hours ago
-
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng Xizhong3 hours ago
-
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court4 hours ago
-
Israel says will fight during Ramadan4 hours ago
-
EU launches mission to protect Red Sea shipping5 hours ago