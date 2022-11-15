China Opposes Exclusion of Russia From G20, Other International Forums - Foreign Minister

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Beijing opposes the exclusion of Russia from the G20 and other international forums, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"We support Russia's worthy role within the G20 and other international forums and believe that no one has the right to take away Russia's rational right to participate in multilateral formats," Wang said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit.