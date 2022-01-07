China Opposes External Forces Instigating Unrest in Kazakhstan - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 04:12 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) China strongly opposes any external interference to incite violence and social unrest in Kazakhstan, and is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"China strongly opposes external forces artificially triggering social unrest and inciting violence in the regions of (Kazakhstan)," Wang told a briefing.

China supports all efforts that will help the country's authorities to resolve the situation as soon as possible, Wang added.

The diplomat went on to say that China is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Kazakhstan in overcoming the crisis.

"Being a friendly neighbor and a permanent strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is ready to do it's best to provide the necessary support to Kazakhstan and help it to overcome difficulties," the politician added.

Mass protests against a hike in gas prices broke out across the Central Asian country in the first days of January, leading to clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police in the capital of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and a state of emergency in response.

Related Topics

