China Opposes External Forces Provoking Unrest, 'Color Revolution' in Kazakhstan - Xi

China is against external forces that spark unrest and "color revolution'" in Kazakhstan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) China is against external forces that spark unrest and "color revolution'" in Kazakhstan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China strongly opposes external forces that deliberately trigger unrest and incite to a 'color revolution' in Kazakhstan," Xi said in his message to Kazakh President Kassyn-Jomart Tokayev.