China opposes forced displacement of Gaza people

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Gaza is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, and China opposes the forced displacement of the people of Gaza, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to "clear out" and take over Gaza.

Guo said that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political games, still less a prey of the strong. The war has already left Gaza in devastation and suffering.

The international community, major countries in particular, should join hands to make Gaza better, rather than worse, by providing humanitarian assistance and helping with its reconstruction, he stated.

"China firmly supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, believes that 'the Palestinians governing Palestine' is an important principle that must be upheld in Gaza's post-conflict governance, and opposes the forced displacement of the people of Gaza," he said.

China stands ready to work with the rest of the world for the realization of the two-state solution as the fundamental way forward, and for an early, just political settlement of the Palestinian question, namely, the establishment of an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 border and with East Jerusalem as its capital, Guo added.

