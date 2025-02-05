Open Menu

China Opposes Forced Displacement Of People In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:10 PM

China opposes forced displacement of people in Gaza

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) China has all along believed that the Palestinians governing Palestine is the fundamental principle of post-conflict governance of Gaza. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

"We oppose the forced displacement of the people in Gaza," he said while responding to a question during his regular briefing held here.

He said that the Chinese side hoped that relevant parties will take the opportunity of the ceasefire and post-conflict governance in Gaza to bring the Palestinian question back to the right track of a political settlement based on the two-State solution, so as to realize lasting peace in the middle East.

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump said the U.S. will take over and own the Gaza Strip after resettling Palestinians living there to neighboring countries, like Jordan and Egypt.

APP/asg

