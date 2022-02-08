UrduPoint.com

China Opposes Further NATO Expansion - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 09:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) China believes NATO's expansion does not contribute to global security and stability, according to a statement posted Tuesday on the official website of China's Mission to the EU.

"Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, NATO continues to expand its geographical scope and the range of operations and engages in bloc politics and confrontation. This is not conducive to global security and stability.

China believes that regional security should not be guaranteed by strengthening or expanding military blocs," the statement said.

"We call on NATO to abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, respect the sovereignty, security, interests as well as the diversity of civilizations, history and culture of other countries, take an objective and impartial view of other countries' peaceful development, and do more to increase mutual trust among countries and maintain regional peace and stability," it said.

>