China opposes Indian Vice President visit to Arunachal Pradesh

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) ::China said on Wednesday that it firmly opposes an Indian leader's visit to a disputed area on the China-India border, urging India to refrain from moves that complicate boundary issues and bring China-India relations back on the right track and steady development.

China position on the boundary issue is consistent and clear. The Chinese government never recognises the so-called Arunachal Pradesh established unilaterally and illegally by the Indian side and firmly opposed to the Indian leaders visit to the area concerned, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the comment when asked about Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to the so-called Arunachal Pradesh.

The spokesperson urged the Indian side to earnestly respect China major concerns, stop taking any action that would complicate and expand the boundary issue and refrain from undermining mutual trust and bilateral relations.

It should instead take real concrete actions to maintain peace and stability in the China-India border areas and help bring the bilateral relations back on to the track of sound and steady development, he added.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of Southern Tibet.

The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s without success.