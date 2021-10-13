(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China said on Wednesday that it firmly opposes an Indian leader's visit to a disputed area on the China-India border, urging India to refrain from moves that complicate boundary issues and bring China-India relations back on the right track and steady development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :China said on Wednesday that it firmly opposes an Indian leader's visit to a disputed area on the China-India border, urging India to refrain from moves that complicate boundary issues and bring China-India relations back on the right track and steady development.

China's position on the boundary issue is consistent and clear. The Chinese government never recognises the so-called Arunachal Pradesh established unilaterally and illegally by the Indian side and firmly opposed to the Indian leaders visit to the area concerned, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the comment when asked about Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to the so-called Arunachal Pradesh.� The spokesperson urged the Indian side to earnestly respect China's major concerns, stop taking any action that would complicate and expand the boundary issue and refrain from undermining mutual trust and bilateral relations.

It should instead take real concrete actions to maintain peace and stability in the China-India border areas and help bring the bilateral relations back on to the track of sound and steady development, he added.

As per Chinese media, the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" was established largely on three areas of China's Tibet Monyul, Loyuul and Lower Tsayul which are currently under India's illegal occupation. These three areas, located between the illegal "McMahon Line" and the traditional customary boundary between China and India, have always been Chinese territory.

In 1914, British colonialists secretly instigated the illegal "McMahon Line" in an attempt to incorporate into India the above-mentioned three areas of Chinese territory. None of the successive Chinese governments have ever recognized this line.

China and India have held 13 rounds of corps commander-level talks with the latest round taking place on Sunday.