China opposes sanctions, says fentanyl crisis 'rooted in' US

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Beijing lashed out Wednesday at Washington following US sanctions on a China-based drug network over the production of chemicals believed to fuel the fentanyl crisis, saying the opioid problem was "rooted in" the United States.

The US administration of President Joe Biden announced sanctions Tuesday against 25 individuals and entities based in China, alongside three other parties in Canada.

Eight indictments charging China-based chemical manufacturing firms and staff were also issued, with Attorney General Merrick Garland saying the global supply chain of fentanyl "often starts... in China".

Beijing hit back at Washington Wednesday, saying the Chinese government is "among the first around the world to regulate substances like fentanyl".

"We firmly oppose the United States' sanction and prosecution against Chinese entities and individuals, and the severe infringement of the lawful rights and interests of the relevant enterprises and persons," Beijing's foreign ministry told AFP.

"The Chinese government has been strictly cracking down on drug crimes... and we deploy the harshest control on precursor chemicals," it said.

"The fentanyl crisis in the United States is rooted in the country itself."

The ministry added that "solemn representations" have been lodged against the United States.

"Imposing pressure and sanctions cannot solve the United States' own problems. It will only create obstacles in the China-US cooperation on drug control," it said.